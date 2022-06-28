India's leading innovation and start-up catalyst T-Hub on Tuesday, June 28, inaugurated the world's largest innovation campus in Hyderabad with an aim to support over 2,000 start-ups. The innovation campus is T-shaped, with a total built-up area of 5,82,689 square feet and 10 floors, making it the world's largest (the second largest being 'Station F' based in France), according to a report by IANS.

"T-Hub has evolved from a start-up incubator to an innovation hub and beyond in India in the past six years. It has emerged as a strong organisation that is focused on outcome-driven initiatives and it is well-positioned to back the global aspirations and ambitions of our entrepreneurs," said Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

The innovation campus will act as a robust platform to elevate the stature of India’s innovation ecosystem globally. T-Hub will further empower the thriving start-up ecosystem and support the entrepreneurs in their growth journey, as stated in a press release.

"The innovation campus will bring together all the start-up ecosystem stakeholders to create sustainable businesses with a special focus on verticals like EV/mobility, health tech, enterprise tech, gaming and artificial intelligence," said Mahankali Srinivas Rao, CEO, T-Hub.

It also aims to impact at least 20,000 start-ups through its various programme interventions in the next five years. The new phase of T-Hub will have an enhanced focus on internationalisation and capacity building with new foreign partnerships with countries Bangladesh and Uzbekistan. The company also said that the new building will have the presence of international partners from Japan, Korea and Dubai, among others.

T-Hub has so far supported more than 1,800 start-ups and over 600 corporates like Facebook, Boeing, Otis and Uber, among others. It has enabled them to continue to raise significant amounts of funding during these challenging times from various programmes and a total of more than USD 1.19 billion funding to date. "Given the city's large talent pool and fast-growing tech ecosystem, we believe Hyderabad is well placed to become one of the top accelerators for start-ups in the coming decade," said Vani Kola, Managing Director, Kalaari Capital.