Gajwel constituency, which is represented by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), will soon witness a huge educational hub with top-notch amenities. The Telangana government has sanctioned Rs 126.28 crore for this purpose.

Executed by the Telangana State Education Welfare Infrastructure Development Corporation, the hub would have classes from Class VI to postgraduation in English medium on a single campus, an official release said on Monday, June 27, as stated in a report by PTI.

Listing more details, the release said that there will be two separate educational hubs for boys and girls built on 40 acres and 20 acres, respectively. Hubs to accommodate spacious classrooms, dining halls, libraries and laboratories with the highest standards. Additionally, an auditorium accommodating 1,200 students is being constructed. The release also stated that the total built-up area would be 4.59 lakh sq ft.

Further, the government has plans to build similar educational hubs in some other districts, the release stated. Having said that, the Telangana CM KCR will inaugurate the new facility of business incubator T-Hub on June 28.

Sharing this news, Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao, on Sunday, took to Twitter stating, "The best way to predict the future is to create it" - Lincoln. Delighted to announce that Hon'ble CM KCR Garu will be inaugurating the new facility of @THubHyd on 28th June giving a huge fillip to the Hyderabad Innovation ecosystem."

The official release said, "This new building comes with a total built-up area of over 5.82 lakh square feet, which makes it the world's largest innovation campus, the second largest being start-up incubator Station F, based in France," as stated in a report by PTI.

T-Hub CEO Srinivas Rao Mahankali said, "Established in 2015, T-Hub (Technology Hub) is an innovation hub and ecosystem enabler based out of Hyderabad. This (T-Hub 2.0) will be a microcosm of the innovation ecosystem which will house more than 2,000 start-ups, corporates, investors, academia, and national and international ecosystem enablers," as stated in a report by PTI.

Over the year, from its inception, T-Hub has evolved from being just a start-up incubator to an innovation hub. T-Hub, which touched more than 1,800 start-ups through various programmes and initiatives, has evolved from prototyping programmes to crafting institutionalised programmes to support the innovation journey of more than 600 multi-national corporates like Facebook, Uber, HCL, Boeing, Microsoft and Qualcomm, as stated in a report by PTI.