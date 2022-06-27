After asking students to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the principal of a college in Bhavnagar, Gujarat was asked to resign.



It was after the students complained against a circular regarding the same that the trustees of Smt NC Gandhi and BV Gandhi Arts and Commerce College showed the door to the in-charge principal.



On Friday, June 24, Ranjanben Gohil, College In-charge Principal, issued a circular that asked girl students to bring their passport-size pictures because those living in the municipal corporation area will have to become members of the BJP's electoral page committee. And post this, girl students will be permitted to carry their personal phones inside the campus, Gohil said.



When the circular came to light, it invited both controversy and criticism from several opponent political camps. Immediately, the college trustees called for a meeting and decided that they needed to speak to Gohil. After hearing from her, the trust asked her to resign from the post, said Dhiren Vaishnav, trustee.



"This arts and commerce college was founded way back in 1951. Its sole motto was educating girls, giving them cultural and physical education and preparing them for the competitive world. It never entertained political activities on the college campus. The action by the in-charge principal is unacceptable to the college trust, so the in-charge principal was asked to resign," said the trustee.



The students were shocked by the circular more so because students' elections are not permitted on the college campus even though the state had registered students' unions.



The National Students Union of India (NSUI) has said that it has demanded action against the trustee of the college as well. "Not just the principal, the trustee too should be punished," said Girirajsinh Vala, NSUI Leader.

