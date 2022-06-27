Within four days of registration, the Indian Air Force (IAF) received 94,281 applications under the Agnipath recruitment scheme.

From the very beginning when the scheme was unveiled on June 14, the scheme received massive backlash from youth who caused huge damage to railway stations in several states. Even now, opposition parties have been demanding a rollback of this scheme. But amidst all these disturbances, the number of applications to the IAF seems to come as great news.

Taking to Twitter, Defence Ministry Spokesperson A Bharat Bhushan Babu said, "A total of 94,281 Agniveer Vayu aspirants have registered till 10:30 am (Monday). Registration closes on July 5," as stated in a report by PTI.

Earlier, the government had said that under the scheme, youths between the ages of 17.5 and 21 years will be inducted for a four-year tenure. But later, on June 16, the upper age limit for recruitment was increased to 23 years and, simultaneously, reported that a slew of placatory steps like a preference for Agniveers in central paramilitary forces and defence public sector undertakings upon their retirement, as stated in a report by PTI.

States ruled by the BJP also came forward in declaring 'Agniveer' as the soldiers inducted under the Agnipath Scheme will be inducted into state police forces on priority post their four-year service. However, the Armed Forces have already made it clear that those who were involved in violence, protests and arson against the new scheme will not be recruited.