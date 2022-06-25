In what can be termed a shameful incident, a tuition teacher in Kerala has been taken into police custody for allegedly beating a child brutally. The incident took place in Palluruthy, which is a region in the city of Kochi. The tuition teacher was taken into custody on the basis of a complaint filed by the child's parents.

Palluruthy arrested the teacher, named Akhil, who is 30 years old. He allegedly beat a 4-year-old student severely for not studying properly. The incident occurred on June 22, Wednesday. It has also been alleged that he even threatened the child's mother in case she approached the police, as reported by PTI. Akhil was arrested on June 23, Thursday, by the police, though the incident was reported a day later.

The arrest came after a case was registered under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Acts, as per the parents' complaint. A case has been registered under Section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC Act and Section 75 (Punishment for cruelty to child) of the Juvenile Justice Act.

"A case has been registered under Section 324 and 506 of IPC and Section 75 of the JJ Act. We got the complaint on June 22 and arrested him yesterday (June 23). He has been remanded," the police said, as reported by PTI.