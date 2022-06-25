The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has announced that the results of the Higher Secondary (HS) or Class XII Board examination will be declared on June 27, Monday. This announcement was made by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on June 25, Saturday.

The CM had shared this information on Twitter. "Results of the Assam Higher Secondary (HS) final examinations will be declared on June 27 (Monday) at 9 am. My best wishes to all the students who had appeared in the examinations," his tweet reads.



Students who have appeared for the exam can check their results for all the three branches, namely, Science, Commerce and Arts, on the official websites ahsec.assam.gov.in or resultsassam.nic.in. The candidates have to check their results online using their roll numbers. The Class XII Board examinations were held from March 15 to April 12, 2022. About 2.15 lakh students appeared for the exams, which took place at 796 examination centres across the state for the Arts, Science, and Commerce streams.

Last year, the pass percentage in Class XII exams for Science was 99.06 per cent, while for Arts it was 98.93 per cent and for Commerce, it was 99.57 per cent. The Board of Secondary Education Assam had announced Class X examination results earlier this month, as per a report by ANI.