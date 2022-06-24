The Government of Telangana has decided to form a common board for centralised recruitment of teaching and non-teaching posts in universities, barring medical varsities in the state. This was made known on Thursday, June 23.



A GO (Government Order) was issued.



The GO stated that this was being done to bring uniformity, commence expeditious recruitment and look into several issues. a state-level committee had been constituted by the government to make recommendations, stated the GO.



In its report, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education recommended assigning the process of recruitment either to the Telangana State Public Service Commission or to a separate board to be established for the purpose, it said. The Government of Telangana accepted the committee's recommendations and has decided to form a common board, the GO informed.



The board would comprise Chairman of Telangana State Council of Higher Education, Secretary to Higher Education Department, Secretary of Finance Department and the Commissioner of Collegiate Education.



At present, 15 State universities are functioning in Telangana, other than medical universities and the recruitment is being made by the universities itself with prior approval of the State government.