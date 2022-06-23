A school teacher from Karnataka has been suspended by the Education Department of the state on Thursday, June 23, for allegedly questioning the Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Bhagwanth Khuba on the supply of fertilisers. Earlier, an audio clip in which the questioning was recorded had gone viral on social media, especially on WhatsApp groups in Karnataka.

The suspension of the teacher, Kushal Patil, from Hedapura village of Aurad taluk in Bidar, Karnataka, comes after his call to the Minister questioning him about the unavailability of fertilisers for farmers. According to the viral audio clip, the Minister becomes angry over the questions and rebukes Kushal. And this has drawn criticism from the public and triggered a debate on Khuba's response, as per an IANS report.

As per the audio clip, a farmer calls the Minister and questions him. However, it later came to light that it was Kushal Patil impersonating a farmer. Minister Khuba is heard saying that he can't do anything about the non-availability of fertilisers. He adds that since there were thousands of workers responsible for the supply, the farmer should go to them. He further states that his job was to send fertiliser to the states, which he has done, and asked the farmer to approach the local MLA and employees. The Minister goes on to tell the farmer that he has better things to take care of.

When the caller challenges the Minister that he won't get elected next time from the constituency, the latter says that knows how to win elections. The Minister also asks the caller to do whatever he can. "I am the minister under the government of India and take care of the states. You should go to your MLA and officers," he is heard saying, as reported by IANS.

Speaking about the incident, Union Minister Khuba clarifies that the person who called him on phone was not a farmer but a teacher. "Media reported that he was a farmer. He is a government school teacher and had tried to contact me three-four times," he said.

Minister Khuba stated that he returned the call thinking that the teacher might have an important issue to discuss. He further alleged that on the pretext of asking for fertilisers, the man verbally abused him. He also claimed that the audio has been edited and a part of it has been made deliberately viral to cause damage to the party and him.