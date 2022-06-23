A day after Droupadi Murmu's nomination as NDA's (National Democratic Alliance) Presidential candidate was announced, students and teachers of Capital Girl's High School at Unit-II and Ramadevi Women's University, where she studied while in Odisha, celebrated by distributing sweets.

Murmu studied in the Unit II Girls High School in 1974. After completing her schooling, she pursued her higher studies at Ramadevi University, erstwhile Ramadevi Women's College, from 1975 to 1979. During this period, she stayed in the Kuntala Kumari Sabat girls' hostel at Unit II.

School officials said Murmu, along with Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal, had attended the alumni meet of the school in 2019 during the diamond jubilee celebration of the institution. "It will be a historic day for our school if she is elected as the President of India. Being an alumna of this shool, her achievements have filled our hearts with pride. She is an inspiration for all of us,” said a teacher at the school.

After KR Narayan became the first Dalit President of India in 1997, India might just get its first tribal President with Droupadi Murmu. Videos of her sweeping a Shiv temple in Rairangpur, Odisha are already doing the rounds on social media; Z+ category security has been approved for her by the Centre and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised her via tweets.



The PM tweeted, "Smt Droupadi Murmu Ji has devoted her life to serving society and empowering the poor, downtrodden as well as the marginalised. She has rich administrative experience and had an outstanding gubernatorial tenure. I am confident she will be a great President of our nation."

In a tweet, Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik said he was delighted when the Prime Minister proposed Murmu’s name during a discussion. Even Union Education Minister said that Pm Modi has once again made Odisha proud by choosing Murmu for the top post.