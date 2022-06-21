Securing a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.88 out of 4.00, Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA) Deemed-to-be University in Bhubaneswar, Odisha has been awarded A++, the highest grade, by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) in its third cycle.

The accreditation will be valid for a period of seven years with effect from May 10, 2022.

The assessment was done on seven different criteria like curricular aspects, teaching-learning and evaluation, research, innovations and extension, infrastructure and learning resources, student support and progression, governance, leadership and management and institutional values and best practices.

A seven-member NAAC Peer Team visited the SOA campus for three days from May 4 to 6 to make its assessment.

SOA had obtained the NAAC highest grade of ‘A’ twice earlier in 2009 and 2015 in the old grading system. The new grading system for assessment became effective in April 2017.

SOA had been placed 20th among institutions of higher learning in the country by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) in 2021. SOA also figured in the prestigious QS World University Rankings for 2023 and Times Higher Education (THE) World Rankings for 2022.