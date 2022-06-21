The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared the Class X and Class XII Science stream results on its official website. The pass percentage for the Class XII Science stream exams this year stood at 92.19 per cent, whereas the pass percentage for Class X was at 95.5 per cent. The pass percentage for Class X saw a marginal decline this year from 2021's 95.93 per cent. On the other hand, the Class XII Science stream result has seen a healthy increase from last year's 86.89 per cent.

Students can check their results on JAC's official websites, jac.jharkhand.gov.in or jacresults.com. The JAC has also made provisions for students to check their Class X results via SMS. All they have to do is type JHA10 followed by their roll number and send it to 5676750.

The results were announced by Jharkhand's Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto via a press conference at 2:30 pm on Tuesday, June 21. Dates for the results for Class XII Arts and Commerce streams have not yet been announced by the JAC. The Chairman of the JAC, Dr Anil Mahto had cleared the air about the announcement of results yesterday and had confirmed that the JAC was trying its best to release them today.

From the Science stream, out of the 66,000 students who sat the exam, 54,768 managed to secure the first division, reported India Today. From the SC category, 95.34 per cent of the students who appeared, managed to clear the exams.

The number of students who scored the highest marks in the Class X exams stood at six. These students scored 490/500 marks.