The protesting students of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT) were paid a visit by the Education Minister of Telangana, Sabitha Indra Reddy, late on Monday night, June 20. The talks concluded on a positive note as protestors agreed to attend classes starting today, Tuesday, June 21 and the Government of Telangana agreed to meet their demands in a phased manner.



It was on the seventh day of sit in protests at RGUKT, popularly known as IIIT Basara, that the Education Minister reached the campus and proceeded to hold a meeting with 30 representatives of protesting students.



The meeting went on for three and half hours, past midnight, and assurances were given by the Education Minister that all the issues of the students will be resolved in a phased manner in the span of three months. The demand for appointing a Vice-Chancellor will be met within a month.



Within a day, Rs 5.60 crore funds will be released by the government, the minister assured, to fulfil their demands.



Besides the appointment of a regular Vice-Chancellor, the other 12 demands of students include recruitment of permanent faculty and better infrastructure and hostel facilities.

