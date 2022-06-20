Students who sat the Class X Board exam in Jharkhand can fasten their seatbelts as the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is likely to declare the results of the state board exam for Class X in a day or two. This information was conveyed by the School Education and Literacy Department Minister Jagarnath Mahto on Monday, June 20, according to a report by PTI.

"We are engaged in final preparation for the announcement of the results. We cannot give any final date but we are trying to announce it as soon as possible. If we can complete the results by today midnight, we may announce it on Tuesday. Otherwise, the date will extend," he said in a statement to PTI.

The exams were conducted this year between March 24 and April 20. Over 3.99 lakh students appeared for the exams this year. Minister Mahto assured that all efforts are being made to release the results within a day or two, but it is difficult to announce the final date as of now.

Students can check their results at the official website of the JAC, jac.jharkhand.gov.in for their results. PTI reported that the Council is working to release the results of the Science stream of the state board Class XII exams as well.