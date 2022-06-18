The Church of North India (CNI), which runs several schools in Kolkata, has asked the heads of educational institutions in the city to end the summer vacation and begin with physical classes from June 20 as the weather conditions have improved.

The Bishop of Kolkata, Rt Reverend Dr Paritosh Canning, instructed the heads of private English medium schools, in a notice, to reopen campuses from Monday, June 20, and begin in-person classes for all students, as stated in a report by PTI.

"CNI in view of the improvement in weather conditions, our Bishop, the Rt Revd Dr Paritosh Canning, Bishop of Calcutta, CNI is directing the Heads of Institutions of The Diocese of Calcutta, CNI (ICSE/ISC/DA getting and Private Schools) to reopen their respective institutions from Monday, 20th June, 2022 and begin offline/in-person classes for the students of all the classes," the notice said.

The CNI runs schools such as La Martiniere for Girls/Boys, St James, Pratt Memorial, St Paul's Mission, St Thomas, Scottish Church Collegiate School, Christ Church Girls' School and others in the city. The Secretary of La Martiniere School, Supriya Dhar, said that the campus for both the boys' and girls' sections will reopen on Monday, June 20, as the "extreme hot and humid" conditions don’t remain any more.

"After the state government issued a notice for extending the summer vacation from June 15 to June 26 due to the severe hot and humid conditions, we had decided to go for online classes for 10 days. Taking into account the health issue of children, we took the decision though the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) did not issue any circular for curtailing the summer vacation in West Bengal, despite the advisory of the state government. But as the heat and humidity lessened a bit and parents of our children are making constant queries when the schools will open, we have decided to resume on-campus classes from June 20," Dhar said.

The West Bengal government had earlier issued a notification extending the summer vacation in schools by 11 days, until June 26, due to the hot and humid conditions that prevailed in the state.