Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Friday, June 17, advocated for broad-based education in Madrassas and said that the “right education” needs to be given while “indoctrination” of children should not be allowed.

Khan also asserted that he belongs to only one community and that is Indian, as stated in a report by PTI. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be remembered not only in the country but in the whole world for enacting a law against instant triple talaq, he said at the TV9 Global Summit held in Delhi. He claimed that the divorce rate in the Muslim society has come down by more than 91 per cent with the implementation of the law.

Talking about the importance of education at the summit, he pointed out that India is a signatory to the United Nations Declaration of Human Rights and it is the "basic right of a child that till the age of 14 he or she cannot be given special education and has to be given a broad-based education". While referring to Madrassa education, he said, "We are neglecting that. We allow indoctrination of children between the age of five to six years. If we do not give the right education we should be ready for these things.”

Khan added that when the right to education was made a fundamental right, the Muslim Personal Law Board was the only organisation that opposed it, even though religion asks people to mandatorily acquire education. "I figured out that their opposition was that if people get free education in eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and Odisha, then their catchment area would go dry," he said.