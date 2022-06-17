Girls outshone boys in the annual Class X exams conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, according to results that were released on Friday, June 17.

The overall pass percentage for this year stood at 96.94 per cent, as stated in a report by PTI. In fact, girls outperformed boys as their pass percentage stood at 97.96 per cent as against the boys’ 96.06 per cent, an official said.

While the Konkan division recorded the highest percentage of 99.27, Nashik division recorded the lowest with 95.90 percent, the board’s chairperson Sharad Gosavi said. The pass percentages of some of the other divisions are: Kolhapur – 98.50 per cent, Latur – 97.27 per cent, Nagpur – 97 per cent, Pune – 96.96 per cent, Mumbai – 96.94 per cent, Amravati – 96.81 per cent and Aurangabad – 96.33 per cent.

A total of 15,84,790 students had registered for the exam, of which 15,68,977 appeared for it, whereas 15,21,033 of them cleared the exam that was held in March-April 2022. Gosavi said that the results of 24 subjects stood at 100 per cent. Out of the total 22,921 schools, 12,210 posted 100 per cent results. In the regular students' category, 6,50,779 students received first class with distinction, while 5,70,027 and 2,58,027 others received first class and second class, respectively.

Additionally in 2022, students appearing for the exam were given 30 minutes extra to complete the paper and their own schools were allowed to be exam centres for their convenience. Last year (2020-21), the exams were cancelled due to the rise in Coronavirus cases and the results were announced based on the marks obtained in Class IX exam and internal assessments of Class X. The pass percentage for 2020-21 stood at 99.95 per cent.