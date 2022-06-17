The Government of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, June 16, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with BYJU’S, an EdTech company to provide quality-oriented content for government school students from Classes IV and X. The government will also provide tabs for Class VIII students with the cost of Rs 500 crore, as stated in a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “It will transform the lives of many poor children. The project is about handhold the government school children so that they pass out X and XII CBSE exams with flying colours. It is the dream for all of us, and the partnership would strengthen it greatly.”

The CM also said that visual presentation and content enhancement would be provided starting from Classes IV and X at government schools. “Content available to private school children and those subscribed to the quality content would cost around 20 to 25 thousand per annum. Now it will be available to government school students for free. Further, the government also will give tabs so that digital experience and digital knowledge is available to the children,” he added. The CM said that it would take Rs 500 crore to provide tabs to 4.7 lakh, which will be distributed in September.

Additionally, the teachers would also be given proper orientation so that they can do their part in a better way. The minister also thanked the steps taken by BJYU’S to help better the system by partnering with the government.

Byju Raveendran, CEO of BYJU’S said, “Our meeting happened a few days ago, and now we are signing MoU. Andhra Pradesh government is moving faster than a start-up. It is commendable and unbelievable for a government to move at this phase. I am excited about the opportunity given to us. Government school students to get the same access to quality education, which their counterpart in private school is having.” He added that the partnership is a life-changing initiative for government school students and everyone has the responsibility to ensure that no child is left behind.

The MoU was signed by Commissioner of Education S Suresh Kumar and Vice-President of BYJU’S and Head of Public Policy, Sushmit Sarkar, in the presence of the Chief Minister. The CEO also participated virtually from the United States.

It may be noted that the Chief Minister met with the founders, CEOs and key executives of various unicorn companies during the World Economic Forum in Davos. It was there that the minister had a meeting with Raveendran. The e-learning programme was thoroughly discussed so that children in government schools could learn anywhere and anytime.