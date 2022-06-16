The Collegiate Education and Technical Education Department has appointed Dr Satish Kumar Peddapelli as the Director of IIIT Basara after multiple days of protest against the lack of a regular vice-chancellor and faculty, informed a notice from the Collegiate Education and Technical Education Department.

After discussions were held with Education Minister P Sabitha Reddy on June 15, 2022, Dr Peddapelli, Professor of Electrical Engineering at University College of Engineering, was identified as a suitable replacement for Director of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies, Basara, commonly called IIIT Basara. "In view of the above, the Vice Chancellor, Osmania University, Hyderabad is requested to issue orders for placing the services of Dr Satish Kumar Peddapelli, Professor of Electrical Engineering, University College of Engineering, Osmania University, Hyderabad, on deputation for an initial period of one year, at the disposal of Vice Chancellor, RGUKT Basara for posting as Director, RGUKT, Basara with immediate effect," stated the notice that was signed by Navin Mittal, Commissioner of the department.

Students of the varsity say that this is not their actual demand. "We have gone through moments in the past where our Vice-Chancellor has said that some issues do not come under his control so appointing a director wouldn't be our actual demand," said Harshavardhan Gurram, a member of the student government body at the varsity.

National Students' Union of India's State President Venkat Balmoor said that appointment of a Director will not solve their problems. "The Director and Education Minister should go directly to the University and resolve the issues of the students instead of suppressing their voice," he added.

Students of IIIT Basara have been protesting for three days against the poor infrastructure in the varsity, including poor quality of food served in the mess and lack of functioning fans in the hostel. The students also alleged that there is a shortage of regular faculty at the varsity, in addition to the absence of a Vice-Chancellor. They staged a sit-in protest in front of the campus and threatened to continue their protest until all their demands were met.

In fact, leaders from opposition parties like the Congress, BJP and BSP also showed their support to students by turning up at the campus. Students also took to Twitter to voice their concerns by tagging IT Minister KT Rama Rao to bring his attention to the issue. Following this, the Education Minister assured that all their issues would be solved as soon as possible. Even the Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan expressed her concerns for the students.