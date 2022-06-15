The official website of the Chandigarh University Alumni Association (alumni.cuchd.in) has created an uproar. The map on the website, which shows where the various alumni of the varsity are located around the world, seems to be distorted. What's different, you wonder? The Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) area is not visible on it.



The Chandigarh University Alumni Association has drawn flak over this map. Various sections of people have even taken to Twitter to express their ire. From an account that is now inactive, named root3vil, who, according to his Twitter bio was a student of cybersecurity, had written, "Hey @Chandigarh_uni, don't you consider POK a part of India?" and the post was followed by the erroneous map.

Another post by Vinayak (@vinayak_jain), who is a writer and educator, reads, "@Chandigarh_uni what insidious ideas are you playing at?" commenting on this issue. "Hello? @Chandigarh_uni who drew the map, Pakistan? Take note: @DgpChdPolice" is yet another tweet, this one by Harshitha (@harshithavk_).

Meanwhile, some have come to the defence of the Chandigarh University Alumni Association stating that the map has been put on the website from other external sources and that it wasn't designed by the association. Some believe that it might have been added from Wikipedia.

"Actually they are using open street map instead of Google map. Open street map is a free map service by @Wikipedia And people seated at wikipedia are funded by left is well know to all," reads a tweet from Maha Rudraya (@maha_rudraya). It may be noted that Wikipedia had earlier been criticised for distorting the map of India over the PoK area.

Drawing a conclusion to the whole controversy over the map on the university's alumni association website, a tweet by Major Vijay Bhosale (@majorbhosalev) reads, "Whatever it may be; a mistake or error or mischief must be eliminated the soonest & in the earnest, by Chandigarh Uni, thru a viral msg. Correct map too be circulated. I trust ppl in the university are responsible, prudent, patriotic & well wishers of the nation India."