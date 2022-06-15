Telugu as the second language has been mandated by the Government of Telangana for students studying in CBSE, ICSE, IB and other board-affiliated schools from Classes I to X from this academic year onwards.



The School Education Department has issued a circular to this effect and it is a part of the state government's implementation of the Telangana (Compulsory Teaching and Learning of Telugu in Schools) Act 2018 in a phased manner from 2018-19.



As per the Act, Telugu was made compulsory from Class I to X irrespective of the Board with which schools are affiliated.



"The violation of rules to implement Telugu as compulsory subject from class I-X from academic year 2022-23 onwards for all management and different Board affiliated schools (CBSE, ICSE, IB and other Boards) in Telangana state will be viewed seriously and necessary actions will be taken as per the Act and guidelines given by the Telangana State Govt," the circular stated, as quoted in a report by PTI.



Two Telugu textbooks have been designed by the department — one for Telugu-speaking students and the other for those students whose mother language is not Telugu.



The state government also cautioned that non-compliance of the rule will have serious repercussions on the NOC issued to those schools.