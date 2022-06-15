The Mysuru Directorate of Public Instructions has taken an initiative to start scouts and guides units in all the schools in the district, as revealed by Mysuru Deputy Director of Public Instructions (DDPI) Ramachandra Raje Urs. The announcement was made by him during a one-day awareness camp for the district's Education Department officers, which was organised by Bharat Scouts and Guides at Sri Jayachamarajendra Scouts and Guides Head Office, on June 15, Wednesday.

"The department (Directorate of Public Instructions, Mysuru), through physical education teachers and headmasters, must reach out to the students and make them join the organisation (the Scouts and Guides organisation). The organisation units must be started in each school, including government, aided and unaided, to bring discipline among the children. We have to start the units in all the schools, even in rural areas," he said, as reported by ENS.

He praised the organisation and added that it has played a great role during the pandemic and they have successfully distributed around 5 lakh face masks to the public. He also informed that there are 3,633 educational institutions in the district with around 4.32 lakh students pursuing education, in which the department was planning to introduce Scouts and Guides programmes. The camp was organised by Bharat Scouts and Guides State Chief Commissioner PGR Sindhia.

Bharat Scouts and Guides State Secretary Gangappa Gowda, who was present at the event, said, "The education department and the Scouts and Guides organisation are two faces of the same coin. The organisation's aim is to develop skills, knowledge and attitude among the children. The organisation believes in character development, health, art and crafts and service among children," as reported by ENS.

The organisation's District Chief Commissioner P Vishwanath informed that, at present, there are 6 lakh students enrolled in the organisation, which would be increased to 9 lakh students. "The National Education Policy 2022 has defined that NCC, NSS and Scouts and Guides are part of the syllabus and students must compulsorily have to opt for either one during their education. The initiative will ensure more student enrollment to the organisation," said Gowda.