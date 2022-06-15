The state government has decided not to conduct the Bihar Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test (STET) Exam 2022. The official announcement was made on Tuesday, June 14, and the government instructed that the exam for the current year be cancelled with immediate effect. The Bihar Primary Education Director issued a letter to Bihar School Examination Committee in this regard.

The Bihar government took this decision after it felt that there was no need to conduct the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) separately from the state government, as the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) is already conducted every year by the Centre, as reported by PTI. As per the letter from the state's Primary Education Director, written in Hindi, the government has stated that this decision would be taken after considering the need-based TET.

The Bihar STET exam is conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) to determine the eligibility of candidates as secondary level teachers for Classes IX and X, and higher secondary level teachers for Classes XI and XII in the state's government schools. It comprises two papers, Paper 1 (Secondary) and Paper 2 (Higher Secondary). The exam is also conducted to determine the eligibility of physical education teachers.

On the other hand, the responsibility for conducting the CTET exam lies with the Central Board of Secondary Education, Delhi, as entrusted to it by the Ministry of Education under the Government of India. The exam tests the eligibility of candidates for appointment as teachers for Classes I to VIII.