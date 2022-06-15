In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the state, the Karnataka Health Department has asked all educational institutions to take proper precautionary measures, especially in the capital city. About 31 students have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bengaluru. According to a report by IANS, 21 of them belonged to Class VI of the New Standard English School and the rest were Class V students of the MES School.

Along with the state's Health Department, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has also directed that all schools and colleges in the city must maintain strict COVID-19 protocols as well as initiate precautionary measures. It has been directed that compulsory thermal scanning at the time of entry for teachers, students and staff must be conducted by all educational institutions. Additionally, it has been directed that people must be isolated and subjected to a COVID test if they exhibit symptoms. School authorities have also been asked to confirm that the staff have received two doses and a booster dose.

The 31 students tested positive when they showed symptoms of COVID-19 and were subjected to COVID tests during their vaccination. Both the schools they belonged to have been sanitised. However, the cause for worry remains as COVID-19 cases have increased to 582 in the last 24 hours in Bengaluru and the positivity rate has gone up from 2.69 per cent to 2.83 per cent.

As per the data provided by the Health Department, there are 3,738 active cases reported in Bengaluru, but only 28 people are being treated in hospitals. Among them, three are being treated in the ICU. The rest have been isolated and are being treated at their residences. It has been reported that a total of 17,960 COVID tests were conducted till the evening of June 14 in Bengaluru. There are 19 containment zones in Mahadevapura, 4 in Yelahanka and 2 in Dasarahalli zones of the city, as per IANS.