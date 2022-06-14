Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin made a surprise visit to one of the state's government schools as part of his school inspection on the first day of the academic year, which began on June 13, Monday. The state's School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi accompanied him on the visit. Both of them sat beside the students in a Class X classroom and listened to a lecture.

The Chief Minister inspected the amenities in the Government Adidravidar Boys Higher Secondary School, located in Vadakarai in the Tiruvallur District of Tamil Nadu. He, along with the Education Minister, paid attention to the method of teaching while sitting in the classroom. The teacher was teaching Tamil language and grammar. Stalin looked through the textbook while the subject was being taught and later interacted with the students, according to a PTI report.

Earlier this year, the CM had launched the Ennum Ezhuthum (Number and Letter) scheme to address the learning gap due to the closure of schools for a total of 19 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The scheme stands to be implemented from the current academic year in all government and government-aided schools across Tamil Nadu. "By using appropriate methodologies including 'Teaching at the Right Level', it would be ensured that children belonging to this age bracket are able to read and write (Tamil and English) without mistakes and solve basic, simple Math problems," the authorities said, as reported by PTI.

"It shall be made sure that children below the age of 8 (Classes I to III) are made knowledgeable commensurate with their age and the class they are in, by the year 2025, the government," an official release regarding the scheme stated. The Chief Minister launched this new learning initiative at a government-run middle school in the Tiruvallur District. The School Education Minister, along with other top officials and elected representatives, had taken part in the event.