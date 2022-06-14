Schools in Chhattisgarh which had been shut for the last 15 years in the Naxal-hit Bastar region are set to be reopened. Chhattisgarh government officials on June 13, Monday, stated that as many as 260 schools located across four districts of Bastar would be functional again. They also said that the state's Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel would formally announce the reopening of these schools on June 16, when the state government starts observing Shala Pravesh Utsav (school admission fest).

The collectors of the four districts have been asked to ensure admission to the fullest extent and monitor the regular attendance of children in primary and pre-primary classes. Meanwhile, the government officials have been directed to ensure the appointment of teachers when these schools reopen, as mentioned in a report by PTI.

The decision to reopen these schools stems from the demands of the local people. These local communities had been insisting on the schools to be made functional once again. It has been reported that the local residents, especially the students, are very happy with the government's move. The schools in the areas are also witnessing the admission of students.

As per the PTI report, an official informed that a total of 400 government schools were shut down in the insurgency-hit areas of Bastar due to various reasons, including Maoist violence for nearly 15 years. Several schools in interior areas of the Bastar division were also shut in fear when the erstwhile anti-Naxal movement, Salwa Judum, an anti-Maoist civil militia, kicked off in 2005-06.

Salwa Judum was disbanded in 2011 in Chhattisgarh following a Supreme Court order. After Congress was elected to power in 2018, the Chhattisgarh government reopened some closed schools in south Bastar after renovating the dilapidated school buildings and constructing new ones.

And in the last couple of years, the Naxals have been cleared from these areas due to the state government's focus on developmental activities. This has helped restart the closed schools. The official also added that the move will benefit the local children, and mostly tribals, according to PTI.

The 260 schools set to be reopened are located across the Sukma, Narayanpur, Dantewada and Bijapur districts. However, the rest of the 400 schools still remain shut.