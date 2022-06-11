As many as 416 transformed high schools in five districts of Odisha were dedicated by the Chief Minister of the state, Naveen Patnaik, on Friday, June 10. This happened on the sixth and the final day of the second phase of the school transformation programme of the State government.



The transformed high schools included 95 in Koraput district, 31 in Gajapati, 40 in Sambalpur, 100 in Balangir and 150 in Jajpur district. So far, 3,981 high schools have been transformed in the State in two phases under the 5T initiative of the government. In the first phase 1,075 schools were renovated while 2,906 schools were developed in the second phase.



The Chief Minister called school life the best time in one's life and added that the aims of a new Odisha will be realised through the realisation of children's dreams.



He also added that the school transformation programme under the 5T initiative is the government's attempt to enable students to explore their own talent and achieve their goals with confidence, he shared.



The Chief Minister encouraged students to excel in academics as well as extra-curricular activities like sports, arts, leadership and even social service. He thanked the school management committees, panchayat representatives and the teachers for the success of the school transformation programme.