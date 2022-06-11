An owner of a private educational institution was arrested for cheating a student by handing over a fake Mahatma Gandhi University fee payment receipt. This happened in Adimaly in Idukki district of Kerala and the arrest was made by Adimaly police.



Sabu Devasya, 50, of Puthukunnel house, Adimaly, has been arrested for the same. As per the police, the girl student is a resident of Shallyampara who had taken admission to a one-year diploma course at the private institution run by Sabu in Adimaly last academic year.



It was on April 29 that the university exam for the course was scheduled to commence however, on April 26, the girl received information from the university authorities that she will not be able to attempt the exam since they received her application late.



When she attempted to contact the authorities at the varsity directly, they confirmed that her name was not registered. When she informed them that she had paid the fees and had the receipt, the authorities checked them and found that they were fake.



Sabu had used the payment receipt of another student and changed the girl's name to deceive her.



Based on the complaint filed by the girl, the Adimaly police registered a case. Meanwhile, Sabu filed an anticipatory bail in the court and on Friday, June 10, he surrendered at the Adimaly police station and his arrest was recorded.