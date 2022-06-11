It will be a long weekend for students in some districts of Karnataka. The government has declared a holiday on Monday, June 13, in districts that are set to conduct elections to the Legislative Council from Graduates and Teachers constituencies. Apart from granting a holiday to the students, the government has also granted one-day leave to graduates and teachers of all schools and colleges, including private, aided and government schools. This leave also extends to all government and private establishments.

The four constituencies from which the elections will be contested are called North-West Graduates, South Graduates, North-West Teachers and West Teachers. The districts for which the holiday has been declared are Vijayapura, Bagalkote, Belagavi, Mysuru, Chamarajanagara, Mandya, Hassan, Dharwad, Haveri, Gadag and Uttara Kannada.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which currently runs the government in Karnataka, will contest against the Congress in three of the seats head-to-head. On the other hand, the Janata Dal (Secular) party is also in contention for one of the four seats.