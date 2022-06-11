There are several factors that set SDMC Primary School Lajpat Nagar in Delhi, the same school which featured in the top 10 shortlist for World's Best School Prizes. From teaching in an interactive way, ensuring attention is given to every child plus a good rapport between faculty, students and even parents are just some of the pointers that the school is getting right.



With 583 students and 12 permanent teachers, Principal Niwas Tiwari said that the strength of the school lies in its diversity, as stated in a report by PTI.



He went on to explain how children from all cases, castes and creed pursue their education at the school. And it is the responsibility of the school administration to ensure that students have all facilities at their disposal. And it also works with parents to offer the best education, he highlighted.



"We have children of rickshaw-pullers, daily wagers and people living in shanties. We do not discriminate. Every child is taken care of," Tiwari added.



On Thursday, June 9, five inspirational schools from India found their place in the top 10 shortlists across different categories for the inaugural USD 250,000 World's Best School Prizes. This was launched in the UK to bring to light schools and their contribution to society.



SVKM's CNM School in Mumbai and SDMC Primary School Lajpat Nagar III in Delhi were named in the top 10 shortlist for World's Best School Prize for Innovation.



Principal Tiwari also mentioned that another reason behind the success of the school was the coordination and communication that the staff and students maintain.



"We ensure that students feel at home. We do not use any kind of physical punishment, but students are still disciplined. We try to ensure that no child is left behind because of his social or economic background. Usually, these children are from poor households and need special care and safety. We employ an interactive and playful way to teach them," he said.



"We do not want the children to fear us. Teachers sit with students and have lunch. We also regularly interact with the kids and stay in touch with their families," he added. To involve parents in the education of their wards, the school organises parent-teacher meetings at least once a month and holds frequent 'Chai Pe Charcha' (talk over tea).



"Once in a month, parents are called and told about the progress of their children. We ensure that the parents are kept in the loop. We also hold frequent 'Chai Pe Charcha' sessions. Many parents can directly meet me if they have any issue," the school principal noted.



He also said the school makes it a point that every student attends classes on a daily basis without facing any hardship.



"We have appointed a community officer who has been tasked to check upon a student by visiting his house if he remains absent for more than three days," he added.



The winners of the World's Best School Prizes will be announced in October this year at World Education Week, when a prize of USD 2,50,000 will be equally shared among the winners of the five prizes, with each receiving an award of USD 50,000.

