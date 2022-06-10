An Adobe Research and Training Centre might soon come up at the Osmania University campus. OU Vice-Chancellor Prof D Ravinder met with the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Adobe, Shantanu Narain, in San Francisco, California, to discuss the centre and other possible collaborations between the university and the company. Narain also happens to be an alumnus of the state university in Telangana. He completed his bachelor's degree in Electrical and Electronic Engineering from OU in the 1980s, according to a statement by the varsity.

After proposing the idea of the Adobe centre on campus, the VC also suggested that it be named after Narain himself. A detailed plan and project report was also sought from the varsity by Narain on how the centre would prove beneficial. The possibility of having a mechanism in place to accept endowments in order to mobilise finances was also floated. This mechanism is already in place in premier universities in the United States such as the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Harvard University and others.

In yet another meeting with alumni of the university, the OU VC caught up with Omkaram Nalamasu, an Applied Materials scientist and Chief Technology Officer and President of Applied Ventures. Nalamasu stressed the need to upgrade syllabi and curricula in India in order to meet industry standards of developing markets. The VC spoke about his 21-point agenda for the university and highlighted certain reforms such as the cluster system, the introduction of awards for faculty publications, the establishment of a 3D additive manufacturing centre and a Human Capital Development Centre on campus. He said that these measures were taken to improve academics as well as governance on campus.

Prof Ravinder, who is on an official visit to the USA, also met with twelve CEOs of various businesses in Silicon Valley, California. He conducted a brainstorming session in order to seek collaborations with and support for OU. Among various suggestions for collaborations was that the alumni could help set up digital teaching rooms, enable upgrades in infrastructure and provide endowments fellowships for research. He also invited the alumni, including Narain and Nalamasu, to visit the campus in Hyderabad.