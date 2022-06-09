A probe has been ordered into a DJ party conducted by students of the BJ Medical College on the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital campus. The event was allegedly conducted as part of the annual four-day college cultural festival, according to Dr Kalpesh Shah, Dean of the Medical College, said a report by IANS.

What is creating the issue is the fact that the 28 acres of land that the hospital is spread over comes under the silence zone. The college has claimed that the event has been ongoing for the last three days and will conclude on the night of June 10. "Not a single patient from the civil hospital or their relatives have complained about the annual culfest disturbing them or giving them sleepless nights," Dr Shah was quoted as saying by IANS.

The event had been given a miss for the last two years due to the pandemic. However, with things returning to normal this year, the students' union had requested for the fest to be conducted. The Dean added that due permissions had been taken from the city police and the fire brigade in order to conduct the event and no norms or regulations had been violated.

On the other hand, Rushikesh Patel, the Health Minister of Gujarat, had a different view on the matter. "I heard about the event to be organised on campus. I had warned the BJ Medical College administration against organising it on the hospital campus premises. Yet, the event was organised, despite the suggestion. It is painful. An inquiry will be conducted. How were such events allowed in the silence zone?" asked the Health Minister, according to IANS.