The sudden closure of private matriculation schools in Tamil Nadu is affecting the education of students who got admission under the RTE (Right to Education) Act. Parents urged the Tamil Nadu government to look into this issue and ensure the admission of these students to other private matriculation schools so that they can continue their education and it leads to the effective implementation of this act.

This year alone four private matriculation schools, namely, Prem Matriculation School, Gurukul Nursery and Primary School, VKK Playgroup Matriculation School and Maruthu Rukmani Matriculation School in the Madurai district closed down. Due to the unannounced closure of private schools, the education status of the students who enrolled under the Right To Education (RTE) Act is getting affected.

Speaking to TNIE, Aadhavan, a parent, shared that his son is studying UKG in Gurukul Nursery and Primary School, and got admission under RTE act last year. School management did not say anything regarding continuing the child's education. They simply informed him to get the TC (Transfer Certificate).

"Every day I try to speak with the principal over the phone and in person, but there has been no response. I am a daily wage labourer, I haven't even studied up to Class VIII. But, I have the ambition for my son to study in a private English medium school. In order to fulfill my dream, the RTE act paved the way, now it has become a problem," he said.

The parent further stated that transferring children from private school to government or government-aided school is not easy. It is not a burden for parents as they have to pay admission fees and other fees all of a sudden to shift their children to other schools.

He alleged that government-aided schools across the state are collecting fees from the parents without issuing receipts, he added.

Speaking to TNIE, an official from the Chief Education Office said that they can't prevent the closure of private matriculation Schools. Parents need to find another school for their children to continue their studies. Under the RTE Act, no provision is available for the students to continue in another school, he said.

Platform for Common School System's (SPCSS) General Secretary PB Prince Gajendra Babu shared that the Constitution (Eighty-sixth Amendment) Act, 2002 inserted Article 21-A in the Constitution of India to provide free and compulsory education for all children in the age group of six to fourteen years as a Fundamental Right in such a manner as the State may, by law, determine.

"It is the responsibility of the local authority. The local authority here is the Chief Educational Officer. If any schools close, it is the duty of the CEO to identify the next neighbourhood school and admit the children. Government should ask the CEOs to submit a report on how many schools have been closed so far in the district. Status of children who enrolled under RTE, what steps have been taken by officials working in the CEO office to continue their studies," he said.

Responding to this issue, Chief Educational Officer K Karthiga replied that Gurukul school had just given their proposal to close the school. However, they will provide admissions to the students studying under RTE Act at Balamandiram Higher Secondary School (government-aided) which is run by the same management. While replying to the status of students in other three private matriculation schools, she said that she will look into this.

Speaking to TNIE, Director of Matriculation Schools, A Karuppaswami, said that in view of the closure of schools, it is not possible to shift the students (who enrolled under RTE) to other private schools. But, it is mandatory to provide English medium seats in neighbourhood government or government-aided schools, he said. If any District CEOs failed to ensure it, he will look into this issue, he assured.