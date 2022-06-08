Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA), Bhubaneswar, on Wednesday, June 8, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CSIR Fourth Paradigm Institute, Bengaluru for joint collaboration for undertaking multi-disciplinary research.

CSIR Fourth Paradigm Institute is a pioneer in data science and multi-disciplinary research in Earth and Engineering Sciences with emphasis on the application of science and engineering to society.

Dr GK Patra, Chief Scientist at CSIR Fourth Paradigm Institute and Prof PK Nanda, Pro-Vice-Chancellor of SOA signed the MoU.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Patra highlighted the ongoing advanced research in data science and allied areas like the application of Artificial Intelligence Machine Learning (AIML) for different domains like agriculture, healthcare and disaster management.

Dr KC Gouda, Principal Scientist at Fourth Paradigm Institute, presented the ongoing research activities in the field of earth and engineering science. Dr Sarat Chandra Sahu, Director of SOA’s Centre for Environment and Climate (CEC) was also present.

In may be recalled that SOA's three Engineering programmes have been accredited by the Accreditation Board of Engineering and Technology (ABET), USA; it has been ranked the 20th best in the University category of NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework), 32nd best in the Engineering category; 21st best in Medical category, 14th best in Dental category and 37th overall in the same NIRF rankings.