The last date to register for the Law School Admission Test (LSAT) India is today, Wednesday, June 8. Law school aspirants who have not registered for this test yet must note that the registration will remain open till 11:59 pm only. Interested candidates can register through the official website of LSAT India, which is https://discoverlaw. excelindia.com/LSAT/, before the deadline.



The exam will be conducted via online mode over multiple days and varied time slots, starting from June 22. The candidates can choose the date and time slot which is most convenient for them from the available slots and appear for the exam from the comfort of their homes.



To help students prepare for the exam, LSAC has made available a good number of practice exams under LSAC LawPrep, which is a digital learning platform for students to prepare for competitive law school entrance exams. Along with the available multiple practice tests, a digital version of the official LSAT India exam, called SuperPrep has also been launched recently on this platform.

Students can take all the digital PrepTests multiple times online. After completing a test, they can view detailed explanations for every correct and incorrect answer with SuperPrep. Applicants can also prepare for the test using the material that is free to download from the Discover Law website or contact the team via email at discoverlawindia@LSAC.org.



Those students appearing for LSAT-India, who are applying for a full-time five-year law programme at an LSAC (Law School Admission Council) Global Law Alliance College also have an opportunity to win a scholarship, the first one being Rs 2 lakh. Known as the Shamnad Basheer Access to Justice Essay Scholarship, it is an essay competition, for which students have to write either in favour or against a topic.

This year, “The impact of Social Media - Is it promoting inclusivity or widening the gap?” is the given topic. The deadline to submit the essay is June 10, before 11:59 pm. The submission can be made through the website discoverlawscholarship @lsac.org.



This year, LSAC Global has additionally announced scholarships for over 50 toppers from both undergraduate and postgraduate courses. These scholarships are aimed at easing the financial burden involved in pursuing a law degree. The tuition and boarding/hostel fees for the first year of the law programme at any LSAC Global Law Alliance college would be covered. For more information, terms and conditions, students are advised to visit the website https://www. discoverlaw.in/scholarship- opportunities.



LSAT India is a standardised test adopted as an admission criterion by multiple law colleges across India. It is created by the Law School Admission Council, USA (LSAC), and the Council has been in operation for more than 70 years.