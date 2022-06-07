Starting this academic year, students in their second year from Pre-University Colleges (PUCs), Karnataka, (Class XII) will be given coaching for NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) and JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) entrance exams along with their studies.

The Education Department will be implementing the same under Chief Minister Vidhyarthi Maargadarshini programme, as announced in the budget, and provide online coaching for the same, as per Principal Secretary of the Education Department, S Selvakumar.

Thie first meeting regarding the same was conducted by S Selvakumar with PU Director R Ramachandran and other officials on Saturday, June 4.

Speaking to TNIE, they also shared that they are yet to finalise if they will be developing their own content to conduct in-house coaching or will they be tieing up with other institutions.

Offering coaching simultaneously with regular academics prevents students from opting for coaching separately.

It was while presenting the 2022-23 Karnataka Budget that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had made this announcement. Back then, in his speech, he had also mentioned that coaching will be included for Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC), Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Banking, Railway, Combined Defence Services Examination (CDS) and other competitive examinations as well.