The Delhi Sports University and the University of East London inked a Memorandum of Understanding on Tuesday, June 7, to provide world-class sports education to Indian athletes. Both universities will engage in knowledge exchange, research and innovation potential in the disciplines of sports science and staff and student exchange, according to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

This will aid in the development of new sports courses and vocations, thereby improving the sports ecosystem in both countries, as per a PTI report. The MoU was signed during the visit of the UK's largest education delegation, which included representatives from 22 universities and higher education leaders, who were looking for new NEP-aligned cooperation.

Barbara Wickham OBE, Director India, British Council, said the inking of the partnership will bring immense value for the students looking to build their careers in athletics. "As Delhi's long-standing partner in driving internationalisation of education ecosystems, we are very happy to have supported this visionary higher education collaboration with the UK," she said. "During the ongoing UK HE sector delegation to India, we are looking forward to exploring programmes that will enrich the quality of teaching and learning, resulting in increased life opportunities for students and the youth of Delhi," she went on to say.

Vivienne Stern, International Director, UK Universities, Barbara Wickham, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Karnam Malleswari, Vice Chancellor, Delhi Sports University, and senior education leaders from India and the UK were present on the occasion, among other dignitaries. "There is a nagging feeling in every Indian's heart that despite being a country of 130 crore people, we have only won a handful of medals. Delhi Sports University aims to nurture a culture of sports that can catapult underprivileged children to the global arena," Kejriwal said at the event.

"Delhi Sports University has been built in Delhi and is funded by the Delhi government. I believe it is a stepping stone for the entire nation and will prove to be a legacy in the sports world for generations to come," he said. Kejriwal said the university will welcome talent from all corners of the country in all kinds of sports. "I am deeply elated to have signed this agreement in such a short period of time since the inception of Delhi Sports University. The University of East London has a very rich experience in the field of sports. They have a deep and meaningful relationship with the Olympics and that will benefit us in realising our dream," he added.