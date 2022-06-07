High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC), or Class X results, will be announced by the Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) today, June 7, Tuesday. It is via the official websites, sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in, that students can check the results.

It was on June 3 at 7.44 pm when Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Assam, tweeted, "Results of High School Leaving Certificate examination will be announced on 7th June 2022".

It was from March 4 to 5 that practical examinations were conducted while from March 15 to March 31, theory exams were organised.

Here's how you can check your scores via the website:

1) Visit the official website, sebaonline.org

2) Next, click on the HSLC result 2022 link

3) Enter the details as asked, like roll number and so on

4) After you are done, verify details and then, click on submit

5) Results will be on screen. Download or take a printout for future reference

One can even check results via an app which was launched by SEBA back in 2019. The app is only for Android users though and is called SEBA Results 2022.