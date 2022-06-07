Looks like the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on the academic performance of children. As many as 2,01,627 students have failed to clear the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination.



While announcing the results of the same in Vijayawada on Monday, June 6, Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana pegged the total pass percentage at 67.26%, which is the lowest in the past seven years.



It may be recalled that in the academic years 2019-20 and 2020-21, examinations were not held because of COVID-19.



Understanding the results

As many as 796 schools reported a 100% pass percentage while all students in 71 schools failed. The drop in pass percentage was attributed to the pandemic by the minister, as schools had to shut down for two years. He asserted that the department would focus more on students in the upcoming academic year.



Subject-wise, 1,21,488 students failed in Mathematics, 1,14,231 in Social Studies and 1,09,647 in General Science. A few students also failed in languages, including 50,866 in the first language, 18,254 in the second language and 12,599 in the third language.



Girls outperformed boys this time with 70.70% as the pass percentage of the former and 64.02% as the pass percentage of the latter.



As many as 3,17,789 students bagged first division (60% plus), 69,597 secured second division (50% to 60%) and 26,895 students secured third division (35% to 50%).



It was the Prakasam district %that emerged with the highest percentage of 78.30% while the Anantapur district came last with a 49.70 pass percentage. When it comes to Telugu medium students, they performed poorly (43.97%) when compared to students from English medium students (77.55%).



The highest pass percentage of 91.10 was reported at AP Residential Schools, whereas government schools posted the lowest of 50.10%.



All Hindi medium students cleared the public exam, followed by 94.02% Odia medium, 87.04% Tamil, 73.75% Kannada and 70.12% Urdu medium.



Talking about supplementary exams, the minister shared that they would be conducted from July 6 to 15. From June 13, special classes will be conducted for those students who weren't able to pass the exam till the completion of the supplementary examinations.



Also, schools and parents were forewarned about advertising marks of students' ranks. He said that strict action will be taken against them.



Meanwhile, Special Chief Secretary (Education) B Rajasekhar said students could make use of the recounting option and re-verification of answer sheets. He added marks memo would be uploaded to the website, www.bse.sp.gov.in, in two days. Students could also download the same from the official website, www.results.bse.ap.gov.in, directly.



Numbers speak

Lowest pass percentage in 7 years



Break-up of pass percentage

Girls- 70.70%

Boys - 64.02%



Lowest pass %

Anantapur - 49.70%

West Godavari - 57.55%

Kurnool - 58.20%



Highest pass %

Prakasam - 78.30%

Srikakulam - 78.22%

Vizianagaram - 77.50%



Schools report 100 pass %

796



Schools with 0 pass %

71



Year-wise data

Year ---- pass %

2016 - 93.26%

2017 - 91.92%

2018 -94.48%

2019- 94.88%

2020- Exams cancelled

2021 - Exams cancelled

2022 - 67.26%