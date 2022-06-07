Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education, Government of India, launched a digital skilling initiative for one crore students. This is for students from Class VII to graduation and it will be aimed at skilling, reskilling and upskilling students through internships, apprenticeships and employment opportunities in emerging technologies.



On this national scale, this is the first-ever collaboration between the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Skills and affiliated NSDCs (National Skill Development Corporations), Skill India programmes (National Educational Alliance for Technology) and AICTE (All India Council for Technical Education), informed the minister, as per a copy in PTI.



Already, over 100 technology, corporate and manufacturing firms are on board this platform to offer free-of-cost emerging technology certifications.



"The world is facing unprecedented changes and there is need for skilling, re-skilling and up-skilling. We must make skilling a mass movement," he said, as quoted in a copy by PTI.



"The government is functioning as a facilitator in creating a workforce for the future as it is the right time to work with a collaborative approach between industry, academia and policy-makers. India has to cater to the workforce requirement of the world and technology will enable us to do so," Pradhan said.



The minister called upon tech companies to synergise technology with all Indian languages.



"India has a vast potential when it comes to our human capital, especially given the strong demographic dividend. This programme is to connect the right candidates with skill trainers and various courses, providing expertise on emerging technologies. It includes artificial intelligence, blockchain, big data, data analytics, cyber security, and cloud computing," he added.