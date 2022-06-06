Managing Director of Belagavi-based start-up, Dr Lakshmi Khilari, has been invited to Japan so that she can undertake an in-depth study of the education system of the Sunrise country, known to have one of the best education systems in the world.



Dr Khilari will be leading a delegation of 25 educationists from South Asia for the Japan visit so that they can study the basic elements of Japanese schooling where students do not take any exams until they touch the age of ten, they only attempt small tests. The aim is that for the first three years of school, children are instilled with good manners and it is not about judging the child's knowledge or learning.



The primary goal of Dr Khilari will be to understand and implement the virtues of Japanese education in the Indian academic scenario. It is in July that she will be leaving for Japan and will be visiting the best schools in Japan accompanied by Japanese officials for a whole week.



The entrepreneur will also meet the officials of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology of Japan and seek their technical help to uplift the rural education system of India.



A native of Chikodi, Lakshmi is leading Education India as an MD and under her leadership, the company has reached new heights and operates more than 300 schools across India and Gulf countries.