Coimbatore is all set to become the first district in the state to get a dedicated model school for higher secondary students preparing for competitive exams.

In order to build the state's first dedicated model school for higher secondary students, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) will be converting the RS Puram Corporation Deaf and Dumb high school into a residential model school with state of the art modern facilities for Classes XI and XII students.

The civic body will be executing the project at a cost of Rs 6.5 crore under the Namaku Namay scheme with private and CSR funding of Rs 2.2 crore which is around 33% of the total cost of the project.

The Corporation high school for deaf and dumb located in ward 72 of RS Puram at West Zone is spread across 1.23 acres. It was proposed to build additional classrooms and smart classes in the west block of the school, Physics & Chemistry labs in the North block, linking bridges, bedrooms and restrooms for girls on the first and second floors of the South block, a separate hostel block with two floors for boys in the Southern part of the campus, playgrounds, swimming pool, food court, pathways, entertainment rooms and renovation of the existing and damaged classrooms.

Speaking to TNIE, the civic body's Education, Parks and Playgrounds committee chairperson N Malathi said that the model school that is set to be established in the Corporation deaf a d dumb school in RS Puram will house around 280 to 300 students, adding the first model school of Tamil Nadu will begin functioning from next academic year."A total of 22 students were pursuing education in this school in the previous academic year, of which, 10 had recently written their Class X Board exams and will be moving out to other schools. Of the remaining 12 students, four had already dropped out of school due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So, the rest of the eight students have been shifted to four nearby schools for the model school works," she added.

Malathi also revealed that the model school in RS Puram will be similar to the one witnessed by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in New Delhi with his Delhi counterpart and Coimbatore will be the first city to establish a smart school for the students.

CCMC Deputy Commissioner Dr M Sharmila said, "This will be the first of a kind school in Tamil Nadu. Class X toppers from across the state will be selected for enrolling in this model school where the students will be given quality coaching and will be trained for competitive exams such as NEET, JEE, CAT, and so on, and to get admission in the top institutions of the country. The works are likely to begin soon."