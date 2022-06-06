On Sunday, June 5, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi assured that, as planned, Tamil Nadu schools will reopen on June 13.



The minister was at Trichy, attending a function to provide welfare assistance to the people of the Thiruverumbur assembly constituency and it was while talking to a few reporters that he shared this.



"We are conducting various programmes related to the education sector in Tamil Nadu on the instructions of the Chief Minister. A committee has also been set up to formulate State Education Policy. There is no change in school opening. Schools will open on June 13 as planned. As Corona spreads, the government will decide based on the advice of medical experts on whether to make any changes or follow the rules," said the minister.



"We will make every effort to invite students who have not written the public examination for Class X and XII to write the immediate examination to be held next. It is the BJP government that is conducting the NEET. But Annamalai tells us that he can file a case against it in the Supreme Court," he added.



District Collector S Sivarasu and Tiruchy Corporation Deputy Mayor Divya were also present at the event.