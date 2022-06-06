Environment conservation is important and General Education and Labour Minister of Kerala, V Sivankutty, shared that the importance of the conservation of the environment will be included in the school curriculum. To discuss the same, the textbook committee would be convened soon, he said.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the World Environment Day programme jointly organised by The New Indian Express (TNIE) and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) by planting a tree sapling at IOC petrol pump at Anayara in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, June 5.

"The government will ensure that school students are aware of the importance of environmental conservation. As part of it, the schools in the state will also be environment-friendly," Sivankutty said.

The minister distributed tree saplings to the customers who came at the IOC petrol pump.

The minister also appreciated the efforts of TNIE and IOC in coming forward to plant saplings. The inaugural function was held at 9 am. Vinayak M Malli, Divisional Retail Sales Head, IOC; TNIE Thiruvananthapuram unit manager S Krishna Sharma, Circulation Manager Victor M D'Cruz and Assistant Sales Manager Unnikrishnan B were present on the occasion.