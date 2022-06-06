On June 4, Tamil Nadu's Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE) announced that Head Masters (HMs) could start the admission process for the Class I and VI in the primary and middle schools from Monday, June 6. The move comes after many teachers expressed their ire over the delay in the admission process.

DEE on Saturday sent a circular to all district Chief Educational Officers (CEOs) about conducting admission properly in the schools. The circular states that CEOs should notify all the schools about the admission through the district administration.

It also states that all the students, who were aged above five, should be admitted to the schools. Their community and parents must be explained about the advantages of government schools and government schemes. "HMs should use the school management committee members and volunteers of Ilam Thedi Kalvi in the admission process to increase students at the schools," a portion of the circular reads.

The teachers had alleged that officers at DEE were silent regarding the admission process, and criticised the fact that the private schools complete their admission by the middle of May. The teachers have urged that the school education department should notify about the admission date to both private and government schools at the same time from the next year.

Tamil Nadu Teacher Association state president PK Ilamaran said, "Many private schools completed student admission by the middle of May. RTE admission also has been completed in private schools. We urged that the admission process should start in the government schools too. But, they denied starting the admission. Due to the delay, some parents might have admitted their children to budget-heavy private schools. So, the government schools lose student admissions. On the other hand, the same officers force teachers to increase student admissions in government schools. How can teachers increase students at schools if the department delays in starting the admission?" as reported by TNIE.

Commenting on the matter, the Elementary Education Director G Arivoli said, "HMs can start the admission process at any time after Monday and there is no restriction on this. The admission process has started in some districts already. Usually, the admission would begin from the first day of school opening".