Women's Government PU College, Udupi is now known as the epicentre of where the hijab row began because it was here that, initially, eight Muslim girls demanded to wear hijab inside classrooms. This was sparked in the middle of the academic year, in December 2021. This year, it has seen a good increase in the number of admissions.



Last year, 253 girl students had enrolled themselves in the PU college, but this year, the number stands at 335. According to sources in the college management, 100 more girls have taken their application forms and may join the college in the days to come.



All in all, about 400 students might pursue their education from the college and hence, the college is seeing a drastic increase in the number of students.



As students' admission numbers have drastically increased, additional sections may be started in Science and Commerce streams.



Also, 40 Muslim girls have enrolled themselves in the first year of PUC in the college, despite the assumption that Muslim girls might not join the college since wearing hijab is not permitted inside the classrooms.



''They have agreed to abide by the dress code rules formulated by the college development committee'' sources in the college management said.



Quality is priority

College Development Committee Vice-President, Yashpal Suvarna, said that considering the fact that quality of education is not compromised in this government college, parents and students have shown interest in this college. They have understood the plan devised by fundamentalists to spoil the image of this college by creating hijab controversy and paid no heed to such tactics, he added.



In the high school section of the college, Gayathri, an SSLC student, scored full 625 marks and ten others scored above 600. A member of the teaching staff in this college shared that after the hijab row, staff and students had felt let down. But the good student admission rate has put them in high esteem, the staff added.