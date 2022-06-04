The University Grants Commission (UGC) has urged universities to permit credit transfer to the students' academic records for courses taken on the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) platform. "...I request all the universities to adopt the courses offered through SWAYAM platform, so that the students' community is able to get maximum benefits", stated Rajnish Jain, Secretary & CVO, UGC, in a letter addressed to the Vice-Chancellors of all the universities.

This letter was shared via the UGC's official Twitter handle on Friday, June 3 at 6.30 pm.

As far as regulations are concerned, SWAYAM allows educational institutions to permit up to 40% of total courses offered in a programme in a semester to be offered via SWAYAM.

Via the same letter, it was also informed that since the inception of SWAYAM in 2017, as many as 7,115 courses have been offered, about 2.72 crore learners have opted for the programmes and 11.13 lakh certificates have been issued.

"ln addition, during the lockdown owing to the unprecedented COVID 19 pandemic, SWAYAM Platform saw increased usages, nearly 2.5 lakh times," it added.

As per a survey which was conducted by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, over 70% of students from about 388 universities/institutions across India expressed interest in availing credit transfer of SWAYAM courses.

The letter also said, "...SWAYAM provides flexibility and opportunity to students to enroll in multiple courses and multiple certificates."