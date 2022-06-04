The second round of registration has started for Sainik Schools across the country. The registration section of the website of Sainik Schools Society (SSS) will remain open till July 30 for the second round, the Ministry of Defence stated on Friday, June 3. The Ministry also said that the process to set up Sainik Schools in partnership with state governments, NGOs and private sector organisations in the country has also begun.

A proposal for setting up 100 affiliated Sainik Schools under SSS in partnership with states, NGOs or private entities was approved by the Union Cabinet in October 2021. These affiliated schools would function as an exclusive vertical that would be distinct and different from the existing Sainik Schools of the defence ministry, reported PTI.

"Sainik Schools Society (SSS) is an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of Defence, Govt of India. The Society runs Sainik Schools. Sainik Schools are English-medium residential schools affiliated to Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Sainik Schools prepare cadets to join the National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla (Pune), Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala and other Training Academies for officers," says the Sainik Schools page on the official website of the Ministry of Education (MoE).

The page also states that, "Sainik Schools offer admission at the level of Class VI and Class IX. Admission is based on the performance of candidates in the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE)." The second merit list for the Class VI admissions have already been published. Also, the first round of the admissions are going on for ten approved new Sainik Schools that have signed memorandum of agreement with SSS, PTI reported.