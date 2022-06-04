A student pursuing BCom from Uppinangady College filed a counter-complaint against three journalists for abusing students at the college, in Dakshina Kannada district. This happened on Friday, June 3.



As per the complainant, Ajith Kumar, Praveen Kumar and Siddiq Neeraje illegally entered the college, and Ajith questioned why Muslims were in the village and "why can't they go to mosque".



It was also the allegation of the complainant that they tried to pull a girl's shawl while Praveen said, "she is Muslim, pull her shawl". When the complainant questioned Ajith, who was recording a video, he allegedly threatened her. He said he would ensure that they don't come to college anymore and would also make the video viral.



When the complainant registered a written complaint, the principal called the accused and had the video deleted.



It may be recalled that several students were booked on charges of assaulting journalists after a few students wore hijab and reached the college. They were suspended from college for violating rules.



The journalists had turned up at the college after they came to know about the hijab and saffron shawl faceoff.



Strongly condemning the incident, the journalists had even submitted memoranda to Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner KV Rajendra and SP Rishikesh Sonawane demanding immediate arrest of the accused students.