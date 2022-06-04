A day after the National Conference of School Education Ministers ended in Gandhinagar, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and also the state's Education Minister, Manish Sisodia, has commented that the BJP government in Gujarat was ashamed of its state's schools. Sisodia even inaugurated an exhibition showcasing differences between the schools run by the Gujarat government and those by the AAP government in Delhi, on Friday, June 3.

Speaking after this inauguration ceremony in Vadodara, Gujarat, he said, "As part of the conference, education ministers from other states were supposed to see the Gujarat Model on June 1. Surprisingly, though ministers from all over India were here, we were not shown a single government school. Why? Because they knew their schools are not worthy of being shown to others. The state government did not have the courage to show it to us," as reported by PTI.



"When someone comes to Delhi, we take them to our schools and show them how we impart education to students and how confident students are. But the Gujarat government was ashamed and that is why they did not show their schools," he added and raised questions on the Gujarat government's inability to improve the standards of schools in 27 years, while stating that the AAP in Delhi had done it in 5 years.

Sisodia and other education ministers visited Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK), a command-and-control centre to monitor activities of state-run schools in Gandhinagar on June 1. The Deputy CM claimed that those at the centre could not show data of two government schools when he had asked for it, as reported by PTI.