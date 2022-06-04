The Board of Secondary Education in Andhra Pradesh postponed the results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination. The school education authorities of the state have cited a technical issue as the reason of the delay.

The results were scheduled to be announced at 11 am on Saturday, June 4, by the state's Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana and a press conference was arranged for the same on Friday, June 3. However, the officials arrived late to the conference and declared later that the results would be announced on Monday, June 6.

Though the officials stated that the delay was being caused due to some technical fault, they did not elaborate what it was. It has been alleged that the postponement of the declaration of results has been the outcome of lack of coordination between the Office of the Education Minister and the Board authorities, as reported by IANS.

The SSC exams were held in the state after a gap of two years, when the exams had been called off due to COVID-19. They were held from April 27 to May 9 this year. A total of 6,21,799 students appeared for the exams held at 3,776 centres across the state, as reported by IANS.

But the conduction of the exams was not smooth, as many incidents of paper leak surfaced from various regions in Andhra Pradesh and several arrests were made by the police in these cases. It has been reported that more than two dozen people, including headmasters of government and private-run schools and other employees have been arrested.

The founder of Narayana Group of Institutions and former minister P Narayana, was also arrested in connection with one of the cases, but was later released by the court after his involvement was proved non-existent.